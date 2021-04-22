Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $52.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

