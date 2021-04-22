Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

ISBC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. 15,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

