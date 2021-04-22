Investors Buy High Volume of Warrior Met Coal Put Options (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,520 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,746% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NYSE:HCC opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $914.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

