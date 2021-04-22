Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mattel Call Options (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 19,390 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,525 call options.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 108,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,426. Mattel has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,090.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

