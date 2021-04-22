IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.50-8.75 EPS.

Shares of IQV traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 249.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $220.55.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

