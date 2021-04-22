iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as low as $81.73 and last traded at $82.27. 19,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 721,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.58.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.41 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.