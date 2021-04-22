iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Twele Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,913 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $114.49. 534,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

