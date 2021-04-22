iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 515,102 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,446,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,162,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $118.25 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.21.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

