iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838,065 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.