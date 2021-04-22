iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 6,838,065 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

