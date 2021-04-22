iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,514,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,508,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18.

