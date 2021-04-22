iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.50. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.66. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $330.77.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

