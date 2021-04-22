iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

