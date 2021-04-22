iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $45,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.