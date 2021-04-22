iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $303.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.49. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.55 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

