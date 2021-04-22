iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $417.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

