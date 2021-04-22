iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $126.62. 21,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

