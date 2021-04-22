iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lifted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 792.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.46 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

