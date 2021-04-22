Itau BBA Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Itau BBA Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has a $195.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.63.

NYSE BAP opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

