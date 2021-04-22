iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

ITOS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 10,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

