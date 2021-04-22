IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 813,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 238,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

