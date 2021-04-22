IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $224.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.00 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.