IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

