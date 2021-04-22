IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,200 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last three months.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

