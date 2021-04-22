J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.19.

JBHT opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

