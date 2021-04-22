Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 7,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,663 shares of company stock worth $7,147,244. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

