James Latham (LON:LTHM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,008.00

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.17), with a volume of 7392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 965 ($12.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £207.37 million and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 918.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 899.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other James Latham news, insider Piers Latham acquired 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86).

About James Latham (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

