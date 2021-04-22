JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $821.69

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.69 ($10.74) and traded as high as GBX 942.40 ($12.31). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 913.20 ($11.93), with a volume of 1,454,332 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 853.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.15%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

