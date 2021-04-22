Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €86.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.79 ($85.64).

FRA:BNR opened at €74.90 ($88.12) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.73.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

