Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.85). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 119.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 126.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 892,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

