Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.47 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $178.14 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day moving average is $274.95. The company has a market cap of $858.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.