Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $160.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,999. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.