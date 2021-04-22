Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

WDAY traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,799. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.50 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.