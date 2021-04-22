Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.14 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $385.18. The stock had a trading volume of 97,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.