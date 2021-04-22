Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.26. 194,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,290,280. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.