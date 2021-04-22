Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,998 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 67.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

