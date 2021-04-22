Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.05. 20,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,951. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

