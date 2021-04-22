Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 92.1% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 183,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 149,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

