Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

