Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.77

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.77 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 2099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on JMPLY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

