JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson Purchases 660 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMJ opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

