JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.69 ($12.57).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.16 ($11.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.65. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

