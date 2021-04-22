JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,907 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Kirby worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,599 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

