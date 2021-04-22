JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EQBBF remained flat at $$35.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

