JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,562.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

AZO opened at $1,486.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,361.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,222.18. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $980.01 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

