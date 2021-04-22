JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 376.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AAON were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AAON by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in AAON by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAON opened at $69.29 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

