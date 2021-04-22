JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.24.

Shares of TGT opened at $206.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.15. Target has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

