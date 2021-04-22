JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

