JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 170,793 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RETA opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.