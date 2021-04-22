JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 266,348 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanger by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 178,187 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Hanger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hanger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

HNGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hanger stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

